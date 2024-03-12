Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Shares Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Aceto
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aceto
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.