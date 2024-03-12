Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 56,303 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 757.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Rapid7 stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.03. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

