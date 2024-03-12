AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.74% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MITT. FMR LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.74%.

MITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

