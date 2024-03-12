AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Insider Tanya Horgan Acquires 10,000 Shares

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) insider Tanya Horgan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £44,300 ($56,758.49).

Shares of LON AIBG opened at GBX 389 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.28. The firm has a market cap of £10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.46 and a beta of 1.70. AIB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 287.80 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.50 ($5.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a €0.27 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,538.46%.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

