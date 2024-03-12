Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 41,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 16,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

