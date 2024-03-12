Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.02.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 1,249.92% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.