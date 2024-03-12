Albemarle (ALB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

3/8/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $178.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $199.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $191.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

1/30/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

1/23/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $308.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 5.4 %

ALB stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

