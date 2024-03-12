Albemarle (ALB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):
- 3/8/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $178.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2024 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $199.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $191.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.
- 1/30/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.
- 1/23/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $308.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Albemarle Trading Up 5.4 %
ALB stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
