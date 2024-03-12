Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 555,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
Alcanna Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.05. The firm has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.
Alcanna Company Profile
Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alcanna
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.