Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.04

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $27.20. Alico shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 18,483 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85.
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.
