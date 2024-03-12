Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.04

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $27.20. Alico shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 18,483 shares trading hands.

Alico Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Alico by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Alico by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 10,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

