Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares.
Allied World Assurance Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55.
Allied World Assurance Company Profile
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied World Assurance
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.