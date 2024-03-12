Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $351.52 and last traded at $354.07. Approximately 27,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 223,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.03.
Specifically, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at $268,855,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,855,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $43,791,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
