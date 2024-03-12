Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.
