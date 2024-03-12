Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 2,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

