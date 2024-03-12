Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 0.2%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.06. 8,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Americanas Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

