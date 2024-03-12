Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 0.2%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.06. 8,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
Americanas Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.