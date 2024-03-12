Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $275.36 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average of $279.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.