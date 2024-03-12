Analyzing Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $1.08 million 6.84 -$1.51 million ($0.09) -1.67

Analyst Ratings

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Color Star Technology.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Color Star Technology and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -192.44% N/A -321.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Legacy Education Alliance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

