Analyzing CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Mirvac Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $109.12 million 3.57 $5.53 million $0.03 569.67 Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 11.34

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Mirvac Group. Mirvac Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 5.07% 1.17% 0.54% Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Mirvac Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 5,066.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CTO Realty Growth and Mirvac Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mirvac Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Mirvac Group.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Mirvac Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About Mirvac Group

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.