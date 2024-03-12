Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Down 1%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 19,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 18,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Anghami Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anghami during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth $47,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Featured Articles

