Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.5 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

