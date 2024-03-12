Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.70 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average is $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.