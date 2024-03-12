Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.70 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

