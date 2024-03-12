Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Apple were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.70 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

