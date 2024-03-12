Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.59. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.70 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

