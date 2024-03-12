Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Shares Down 0.2%

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 157,580 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $649.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

Institutional Trading of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 6,456.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 503,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

