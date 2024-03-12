ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.30

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.30 and traded as high as C$23.35. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$22.87, with a volume of 1,799,690 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARX shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.06.

ARC Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1686747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

