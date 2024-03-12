Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

RKDA opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

