Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $173.80 and last traded at $176.45. Approximately 68,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 371,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.50.

Specifically, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

