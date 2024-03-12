Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading Down 7.6%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 116,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 153,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £854,760.06 and a P/E ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

