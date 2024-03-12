Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading Down 0.9%

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 344,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 850% from the average daily volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Aris Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

