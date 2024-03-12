Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 529,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,059,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39.
Arkle Resources Company Profile
Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arkle Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.