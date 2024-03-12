Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Shares Up 4.9%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.65. 7,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 6,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

