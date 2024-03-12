Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Down 1.4%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 714 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 716 ($9.17). 99,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.30).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.97) price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology Stock Performance
Ashtead Technology Company Profile
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Technology
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.