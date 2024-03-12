Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Down 1.4%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 714 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 716 ($9.17). 99,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.97) price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £558.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,409.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 655.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 544.63.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Further Reading

