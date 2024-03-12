Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,208 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at $448,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $219,103.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

