ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 6,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

