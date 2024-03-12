Atmus Filtration Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 30,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 363% compared to the average daily volume of 6,621 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,757,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,992,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,233,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

