Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $258.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.20. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,136. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

