Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.9 %

AGR stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.22.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

