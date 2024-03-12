AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

