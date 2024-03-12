Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

