Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

