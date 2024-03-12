Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of BKSC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
