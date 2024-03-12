Beatrice Hollond Acquires 101 Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £992.83 ($1,272.04).
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 100 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £988 ($1,265.86).
F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 972 ($12.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 968.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 918.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.38 and a beta of 0.62. F&C Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($12.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 6.03.
F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Investment Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.