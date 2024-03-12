BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

