Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,469.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

