BlackLine Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,452 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 924% compared to the average daily volume of 630 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -671.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,072 shares of company stock valued at $604,377 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BlackLine by 407.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

