BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

