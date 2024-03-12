Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 861,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,143,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.04.

About Block Energy

(Get Free Report)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.