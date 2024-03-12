Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45. 143,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 84,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bon Natural Life in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bon Natural Life by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

