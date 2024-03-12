Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

BYFC stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.60. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

