Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,771.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.