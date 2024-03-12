Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.