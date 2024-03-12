Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 0.8%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 54.70 and last traded at 55.16. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at 55.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 52.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,062,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

